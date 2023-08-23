UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26.

In the five-round main event, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) of the United States faces former title challenger Jung Chan-sung (17-7) aka “The Korean Zombie” of South Korea. In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-18) faces fellow-American Ryan Spann (21-8).

Also on the card a featherweight battle between Alex Caceres (21-13) of the United States and Giga Chikadze (14-3) of Georgia. As well, Fernie Garcia (10-3) of the United States goes up against unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (7-0) of Japan at bantamweight.

Plus, Erin Blanchfield (11-1) of the United States and Taila Santos (19-2) of Brazil go head to head at women’s flyweight. In addition, Parker Porter (14-8) of the United States and Junior Tafa (4-1) of Australia square off at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, August 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 8 am ET / 5 am PT. The preliminary card begins at 5 am ET / 2 am PT.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Saturday, August 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie from practically anywhere.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie fight card

The full UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary card