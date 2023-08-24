BKFC 49 Miami: Slaveski vs Lindsey weigh-in results

BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey airs live from Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 25. The fight card features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, No. 1-ranked contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) of Merrillville, Indiana by way of Skopje, Macedonia and No. 4 Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas battle it out for the BKFC welterweight title.
In the co-main event, Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff go head to head at lightweight.
BKFC 49 fight card
BKFC 49 fight card
Main card
- Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey – BKFC welterweight title
- Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff
- Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine
- Alberto Blas vs. Joao Guerra
- Howard Davis vs. Jeff Chiffens
- Joshua Famez Alvarez vs. Aaron Sutterfield
- Valeria Mejia vs. Sarah Click
Prelims
- Matt Russo vs. Jaymes Hyder
- Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov
- John Michael Escoboza vs. Esteban Rodriguez
In the UK and Australia, BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey airs on Saturday, August 26.