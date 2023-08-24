BKFC 49 Miami: Slaveski vs Lindsey weigh-in results

BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey airs live from Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 25. The fight card features a series of bouts with the championship belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Fans can watch the event live stream on FITE.

In the main event, No. 1-ranked contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) of Merrillville, Indiana by way of Skopje, Macedonia and No. 4 Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas battle it out for the BKFC welterweight title.

In the co-main event, Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff go head to head at lightweight.

Get BKFC 49 Miami: Slaveski vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 49 fight card

Main card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey – BKFC welterweight title

Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff

Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine

Alberto Blas vs. Joao Guerra

Howard Davis vs. Jeff Chiffens

Joshua Famez Alvarez vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Valeria Mejia vs. Sarah Click

Prelims

Matt Russo vs. Jaymes Hyder

Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov

John Michael Escoboza vs. Esteban Rodriguez

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey airs on Saturday, August 26.