Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko square off live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.

The contest features undefeated Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) of Toledo, Ohio up against Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) of Dnipro, Ukraine, making his U.S. debut. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, 2016 Olympian Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) of Nigeria battles it out against southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) meets Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

