Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois square off in the main event at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. The contest pits undefeated unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine against mandatory contender of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, August 27 at 3 am AEST.

36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea brings to the ring his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Former undisputed cruiserweight champion makes the second defense of his title, following a pair of wins against Anthony Joshua. Riding a three-win streak, 25-year-old WBA mandatory challenger Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of Greenwich, London makes his first attempt to become world champion.

Among Usyk vs Dubois undercard bouts, undefeated Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine puts hits WBO International lightweight title on the line against Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) of Sweden. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) of England and unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ukraine battle it out in a 12-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Daniel Lapin (7-0, 1 KOs) of Poland faces off Aro Schwartz (20-6-1, 13 KOs) of Germany in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight.

In addition, Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine takes on Anauel Ngamissengue (12-0, 8 KOs) of Congo. The pair goes head to head in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live stream on Kayo Sports. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at 3 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Brisbane QLD, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 3 am AEST, in Adelaide SA and Darwin NT for 2:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 1 am AWST.

Usyk vs Dubois PPV fight card

The current Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois PPV fight card looks as the following: