Undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois square off in the main event at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Ukraine makes the second defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts. WBA mandatory contender Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of the UK makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, August 27 live on Kayo.

