The date and location have been made official for PFL 2023 World Championship. The event takes place at The Anthem in Washington, DC on Friday, November 24, featuring six title bouts with $6 million at stake.

Among the bouts, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) of Brazil and Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) battle it out at women’s featherweight. Renan Ferreira (11-4) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (32-7) square off at heavyweight.

Jesus Pinedo (22-6) of Peru and Gabriel Alves Braga (12-0) of Brazil meet at featherweight. Josh Silveira (12-1) and Impa Kasanganay (14-3) go head to head in an all-American championship clash at light heavyweight.

Sadibou Sy (16-6) of Sweden and Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) duel at welterweight. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) of Canada and Clay Collard (23-10) of the United States battle at lightweight.

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 2023 World Championship live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.

The six-fight PFL 10 championship card can be found below. The preliminary and showcase bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

PFL 10: 2023 fight card