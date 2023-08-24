Subscribe
HomeMMA

PFL 2023 World Championship date set for Nov 24 in Washington, DC

Professional Fighters League

MMANews
Parviz Iskenderov
PFL 10: World Championship 2023 date and location official
Larissa Pacheco | PFL

The date and location have been made official for PFL 2023 World Championship. The event takes place at The Anthem in Washington, DC on Friday, November 24, featuring six title bouts with $6 million at stake.

Among the bouts, Larissa Pacheco (22-4) of Brazil and Marina Mokhnatkina (11-3) battle it out at women’s featherweight. Renan Ferreira (11-4) of Brazil and Denis Goltsov (32-7) square off at heavyweight.

Jesus Pinedo (22-6) of Peru and Gabriel Alves Braga (12-0) of Brazil meet at featherweight. Josh Silveira (12-1) and Impa Kasanganay (14-3) go head to head in an all-American championship clash at light heavyweight.

Sadibou Sy (16-6) of Sweden and Magomed Magomedkerimov (33-6) duel at welterweight. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (20-5) of Canada and Clay Collard (23-10) of the United States battle at lightweight.

MMA fans in the United States can watch PFL 2023 World Championship live stream on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Saturday, November 25 live on Stan Sport.

The six-fight PFL 10 championship card can be found below. The preliminary and showcase bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

PFL 10: 2023 fight card

  • Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov – Heavyweight final
  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina – Women’s Featherweight final
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga – Featherweight final
  • Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay – Light Heavyweight final
  • Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov – Welterweight final
  • Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard – Lightweight final

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.