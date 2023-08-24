PFL 9 results – Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos airs live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and lightweight classes, rounding out 2023 Playoffs. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.
In the main event, two-time PFL semifinalist Clay Collard (23-10) faces fellow-American Shane Burgos (16-4) at lightweight. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) of Canada takes on Bruno Miranda (16-3) of Brazil.
Also on the card, Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) of Sweden goes up against Carlos Leal (19-4) of Brazil at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) meets Solomon Renfro (11-3) of the United States.
The main card opener pits Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) in the all-American lightweight showcase bout against Ed Davis (2-1). The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Thursday, August 24.
PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Wednesday, August 23
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stan Sport
Date: Thursday, August 24
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos from practically anywhere.
PFL 9 results
Get PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff
- Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight Playoff
- Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Ed Davis by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:23)
Prelims
- Alexei Pergande def. Shawn Stefanelli by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Mostafa Rashed Neda def. Korey Kuppe by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:55)
- Michelle Montague def. Abigail Montes by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 3:38)
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani def. David Zelner by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–25)
- John Caldone def. Nathaniel Grimard by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:32)