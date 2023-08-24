PFL 9 results – Collard vs Burgos – 2023 Playoffs

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos airs live stream from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, August 23. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts in the welterweight and lightweight classes, rounding out 2023 Playoffs. The winners advance to PFL World Championship with $1 million at stake.

In the main event, two-time PFL semifinalist Clay Collard (23-10) faces fellow-American Shane Burgos (16-4) at lightweight. In the co-main event, 2022 PFL lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier (19-5) of Canada takes on Bruno Miranda (16-3) of Brazil.

Also on the card, Sadibou Sy (15-6-2) of Sweden goes up against Carlos Leal (19-4) of Brazil at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Magomed Magomedkerimov (32-6) meets Solomon Renfro (11-3) of the United States.

The main card opener pits Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh (4-1) in the all-American lightweight showcase bout against Ed Davis (2-1). The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Thursday, August 24.

PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Wednesday, August 23

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stan Sport

Date: Thursday, August 24

Time: 11 am AEST

Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos from practically anywhere.

PFL 9 results

Get PFL 9: Collard vs Burgos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight Playoff

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight Playoff

Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight Playoff

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight Playoff

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Ed Davis by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:23)

Prelims