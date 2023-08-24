Rico Verhoeven vs Tariq Osaro headlines Glory Collision 6

Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven is set to make his ring return on Saturday, November 4 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, where he faces interim titleholder Tariq Osaro aka “Cookie”. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout, headlining Collision 6.

34-year-old Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) of Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands was in action last October, when he defeated old rival Hesdy Gerges via fifth-round TKO. His most recent fight in Glory Kickboxing goes back to October 2021, when he stopped Jamal Ben Saddik in the fourth round of their trilogy fight and retained his belt.

Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO) last fought in June, when he KO’d Antonio Plazibat in the fifth round and took the interim strap. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old native of Zwolle, Netherlands stopped Murat Aygun and Jahfarr Wilnis in the third and second round, respectively.

Other bouts featured on Glory Collision 6 fight card are expected to be announced in the coming week.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.