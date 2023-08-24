Tim Tszyu has his next fight date made official for Sunday, October 15, when he faces Brian Mendoza in the world championship bout, taking place in Australia. The venue, accommodating the 12-round showdown live on Kayo, as well as ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.

Tszyu, who in his next fight was expected to challenge Jermell Charlo for the undisputed 154-pound crown, brings to the ring his WBO super welterweight belt. Charlo looks to become a two-division undisputed king, as he goes up against Canelo Alvarez on September 30 in Las Vegas in hopes to claim his undisputed super middleweight title.

As Charlo goes through the ropes, Tszyu, who landed the interim WBO belt in March against former world champion Tony Harrison, gets promoted to a full champion. In his previous outing in June, undefeated 28-year-old native of Sydney stopped Carlos Ocampo in the first round, retained his strap and improved to 23-0, 17 KOs.

Mendoza (22-2, 16 KOs) was in action in April when he KO’d Sebastian Fundora in the seventh round and claimed his interim WBC super welterweight title. In 2022, the 29-year-old of Albuquerque, New Mexico stopped Jeison Rosario and Benjamin Whitaker in the fifth round.

The date when Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza airs live in the United States is Saturday, October 14. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on Showtime.

The bouts featured on Tszyu vs Mendoza undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.