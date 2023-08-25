The most electrifying crossover boxing event in Australian sports history – involving a selection of rugby league’s biggest superstars will unfold in Townsville on October 7 for Battle on the Reef – a not to be missed Pay-Per-View, live & exclusive on Stan.

Battle on the Reef will feature an all-star lineup of fighters including leading Australian and international boxers alongside top tier NRL heavyweights looking to prove themselves in the ring.

Leading the rugby league cohort is the inclusion of Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) who will feature on the card in a must-watch heavyweight clash. Battle on the Reef will be the first event he will participate in since sensationally quitting rugby league to pursue his dreams of being a boxer. It marks Pangai Junior’s return to the ring since delivering a devastating knockout in Stan’s SBW v Hunt Pay-Per-View in November.

Rugby league big guns Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys) and Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm) will also trade boots for boxing gloves for a night of heavyweight fireworks. Kiwi giant Asofa-Solomona, the biggest professional rugby league player in the world, will make his fight debut, while Taumalolo the ‘Tongan Torpedo’ enters the ring for the first time in front of his home fans in Townsville.

The rugby league heavyweights will all be vying to establish their boxing credentials and create a pathway to become the next Sonny Bill Williams or Paul Gallen, who successfully transitioned from elite footballers to prize-fighting sensations.

Never before in Australian sport have so many massive names in rugby league gathered to throw down in a high-octane boxing spectacular.

The action will continue when former Origin foes Matt Cooper and Justin Hodges go toe-to-toe. Hodges is chasing redemption after his narrow loss to Gallen last year in which he knocked down his rival, who courageously climbed off the canvas to defeat the Queensland legend.

Battle on the Reef will also feature boxing professional Paulo Aokuso, the light-heavyweight sensation touted as Australian boxing’s Next Big Thing. The 26-year-old Olympic star is unbeaten in five professional fights with three wins by TKO. The night will be rounded out with several undercard fights, including Austin Aokuso, the younger brother of Paulo.

More fighters and the full card will be announced in the coming weeks.

Battle on the Reef is promoted by Fightr Promotions via Dynamic Sports, a leading sports marketing agency with a wealth of experience in boxing events. Led by Dan Janiszewski and Nick Livermore, Fightr builds on Stan’s successful entry to the Pay-Per-View space with marquee fights including Sonny Bill Williams’ showdowns with Barry Hall and Mark Hunt.

Dan Janiszewski, Promoter said:

“We are proud to present ‘Battle on the Reef,’ where we will showcase one of the hottest up-and-coming talents in Australian boxing, Paulo Aokuso. Alongside this, we’ve put together the biggest card featuring Rugby League players the country has ever seen – all of whom will be striving to emulate the success of Paul Gallen in the ring.”

Nick Livermore, Promoter said:

We are excited about our collaboration with Stan Sport, working to provide exceptional boxing content to fans in Australia and help build Stan’s Pay-Per-View audience.”

Stan Director of Sport Ben Kimber said:

“What an enormous lineup of outstanding athletes we’ve got set for the Battle on the Reef with our partners at Fightr. From the rising talent of Paulo Aukoso, through to some of the most physically dominant players Australia has seen on the football field, this will be a night to remember from start to finish. Battle on the Reef will be yet another unmissable Pay-Per-View event on Stan.”

Torder and watch the Battle on the Reef Pay-Per-View customers will need an active Stan subscription. Stan subscribers can order the Pay-Per-View for $50. New customers can sign up for a 30 day free trial and then order the Pay-Per-View for $50.