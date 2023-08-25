Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson date set for Sep 30 in London

Jai Opetaia has his next fight set for Saturday, September 30 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, where he defends his IBF cruiserweight title against Jordan Thompson. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 round main event bout live stream on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

In the co-main event, Ellie Scotney defends her IBF super bantamweight title against Laura Soledad Griffa. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) claimed the belt by unanimous decision against former champion Mairis Briedis in July 2022. Sydney’s undefeated 22-year-old makes his first world title defense.

“I have been waiting too long for someone to challenge me and now we finally have a fight,” said Opetaia. “Thank you Jordan for stepping up but I hope you are ready!”

Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) was in action in April when he stopped Luke Watkins in the sixth round. Unbeaten Manchester-born, London-based 30-year-old contender makes his first attempt to become world champion.

“Opetaia is the recognised number one in the division and the best guy out there and that’s why he’s the one I want,” said Thompson. “This is my time now and the world will see that on September 30th. I ain’t never been one to just take part, I’m a winner, I’m going to win.

Ellie Scotney vs Laura Soledad Griffa

London’s 25-year-old Scotney landed the belt in June, when she earned a unanimous decision and dethroned Cherneka Johnson.

“Winning a world title is every fighter’s dream but now I want more,” said Scotney. “I want to prove myself the best super bantamweight in the world, but a true champion also has to be willing to defend her title. I wanted to stay active and getting to defend the belt in the same venue I was crowned world champion gives me the ideal opportunity to show that there are levels to this sport On September 30 I will show just that.”

Griffa (20-8, 1 KOs) of Trenque Lauquen, Argentina was in action in April when she took a majority decision against Marianela Soledad Ramirez and recorded her second win in a row.

“I am very excited to be fighting for the world title for a second time,” said Griffa. “Ellie Scotney is a very good and skilful boxer, but she doesn’t have the heart and toughness that I do. I am a true warrior and will bring war to London September. I will break her down and bring the world title back home to Argentina.”

Opetaia vs Thompson undercard

Among Opetaia vs Thompson undercard bouts, Cheavon Clarke (6-0, 5 KOs) and Vasil Ducar (14-6-2, 10 KOs) battle it out for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Rhiannon Dixon (8-0, 1 KO) and Katharina Thanderz (16-1, 2 KOs) meet in the 10-round championship bout with the vacant EBU European lightweight title on the line.

Also in action middleweight George Liddard (4-0, 3 KOs), flyweight Maisey Rose Courtney (4-0) and super flyweight Shannon Ryan (5-0). The their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly.

Plus, Jimmy Sains makes his pro boxing debut against a to be announced opponent at middleweight.

Opetaia vs Thompson fight card

The current Opetaia vs Thompson fight card looks as the following:

Jai Opetaia vs. Jordan Thompson, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title

Ellie Scotney vs. Laura Soledad Griffa, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Scotney’s IBF super bantamweight title

Cheavon Clarke vs. Vasil Ducar, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – vacant IBF International cruiserweight title

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Katharina Thanderz, 10 rounds, lightweight – vacant EBU European lightweight title

George Liddard vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweight

Shannon Ryan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Jimmy Sains vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

The date when Jai Opetaia vs Jordan Thompson airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 1. Live stream is expected on Kayo.