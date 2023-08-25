Toledo native Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) goes up against Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) of Ukraine in the main event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday, August 26. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout, headlining a heavyweight doubleheader live on ESPN. Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final press-conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

In the 10-round co-feature, Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) of Nigeria faces off unbeaten southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan. Among the prelims, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

As well, Tulsa-born Jeremiah Milton (10-0, 7 KOs) squares off against Detroit’s Craig Lewis (15-6-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Chicago-born, Las Vegas-based Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) meets Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) of Saint Paul, Minnesota in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Jared Anderson

“It was easy to get back into things after my last fight. We never stop, really. We might have taken a week off, but then we went right back to it. We took our time by sharpening our skills before sparring. But everything was great. We’re ready to go to work.”

“My coaches have been training me like a little guy since I was eight years old. So, it kind of comes naturally to just move like I’m at a lighter weight. That’s what I do every time I step in there.”

“This Saturday you will see me sticking to my plan. I’ll be using my jab, my speed. I’m always willing to do whatever I need to do in order to win. And I will continue being who I am because I am great.”

Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Andriy Rudenko

“Today is Ukrainian Independence Day, and we are here thanks to our Ukrainian army, thanks to our Ukrainian soldiers who defend our country. It fills us with glory to represent the bravest country in the world.”

“I’m very happy to be in the United States. It’s been my dream to have a professional fight in the U.S. When I started my career, I dreamed of having a fight at the mecca of professional boxing, so I am very happy.”

“I know that my opponent is one of the best heavyweight prospects right now. I will show you what my plans are for stopping him this Saturday in the ring.”

Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Efe Ajagba

“I know this is a big fight. I made sure to prepare hard and get everything done in training camp. I know he is a good fighter, but I will do everything possible to win the fight.”

“I want to thank him for accepting the fight. I’ve been training hard for this fight because I know who he is. I will get things done on Saturday night.”

Efe Ajagba and Zhan Kossobutskiy at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Zhan Kossobutskiy

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time. This is a great opportunity for me to debut on ESPN.”

“I’m very happy to have this fight. I have faced very strong opposition. It’s been a lot better for my career to have fought strong opposition. I believe the same is the case with my opponent for this Saturday.”

Efe Ajagba and Zhan Kossobutskiy at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Nico Ali Walsh

“We were working on a lot of different things in this camp. Head movement was a big part of it. Defense was a big part of it. I’m no stranger to taking a punch. Everyone knows I can take a punch. But that’s not what is important to me. What is important is not taking the punch and still being able to come back. This camp has been completely different, and I can’t wait to show that improvement.”

Nico Ali Walsh at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jeremiah Milton

“I’ve been staying busy and learning from each fight. I’ve been progressing and climbing up the rankings. I’ve been making an impact on the heavyweight division. It’s been amazing.”

“This is my city. We got all these heavyweights out here. So, it’s going to be nothing but knockouts. Tulsa loves knockouts. They love big performances. And that’s what they are in for.”

Jeremiah Milton at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In Australia, Anderson vs Rudenko airs on Sunday, August 27.