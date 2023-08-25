Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko weigh-in results

Jared Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) and Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The contest features undefeated Toledo, Ohio-native up against contender of Dnipro, Ukraine making his U.S. debut. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.

In the co-main event, 2016 Nigerian Olympian Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) squares off against Kazakh southpaw Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs) faces Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) meets Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight.

Get Anderson vs Rudenko full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Anderson vs Rudenko fight card

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard