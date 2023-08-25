Undefeated heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk faces mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. Two days away from their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.
Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine makes the second defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts that he claimed and successfully defended against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua in 2021-2022.
WBA mandatory contender Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of Greenwich, London, England makes his first attempt to land World title and looks for his fifth win in a row since suffering a TKO defeat against Joe Joyce in 2020.
Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on ESPN+. In Australia, Usyk vs Dubois airs on Sunday, August 27 live on Kayo.
Here is what the fighters had to say:
Oleksandr Usyk
“My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced.”
“I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”
Daniel Dubois
“I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”
