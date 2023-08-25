Subscribe
Oleksandr Usyk primed for heavyweight title defense against Daniel Dubois

Usyk defends unified WBA, WBO, IBF titles against Dubois live from Wroclaw, Poland

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois primed for title clash in Wroclaw, Poland
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois at the press conference ahead of their unified heavyweight title bout at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk

Undefeated heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk faces mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. Two days away from their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine makes the second defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts that he claimed and successfully defended against former two-time champion Anthony Joshua in 2021-2022.

WBA mandatory contender Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of Greenwich, London, England makes his first attempt to land World title and looks for his fifth win in a row since suffering a TKO defeat against Joe Joyce in 2020.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live on ESPN+. In Australia, Usyk vs Dubois airs on Sunday, August 27 live on Kayo.

Here is what the fighters had to say:

Oleksandr Usyk

“My preparation is all good. We did a lot of work with swimming. We played football. We danced.”

“I’m grateful to my team, my family, my wife. I’m grateful to my country and to Ukrainian soldiers.”

Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk at the press conference ahead of his unified heavyweight title defense against Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk at the press conference ahead of his unified heavyweight title defense against Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk at the press conference ahead of his unified heavyweight title defense against Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk
Egis Llimas and Oleksandr Usyk at press conference
Egis Llimas and Oleksandr Usyk at press conference at the press conference ahead of Usyk’s unified heavyweight title defense against Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk

Daniel Dubois

“I’m ready. I’ve suffered through training camp. I’ve done all of that. I’m ready now. I’ve prepared. I’ve left no stone unturned. I’m ready. I’m confident. I’m ready to go right now.”

Daniel Dubois press conference
Daniel Dubois at the press conference ahead of his unified heavyweight title challenge against Oleksandr Usyk at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face to face
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face to face at the press conference ahead of their unified heavyweight title bout at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk
Participants at the Usyk vs Dubois press conference
Participants at the press conference ahead of the world title bout between unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and challenger Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Piotr Duszczyk

Get Usyk vs Dubois full fight card and start time.

Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

