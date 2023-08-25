Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois weigh-in results

Undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois battle it out in the main event at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Usyk vs Dubois live on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, August 27 live on Kayo.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Ukraine brings to the ring his unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts. WBA mandatory challenger Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of England makes his first attempt to lift World title.

Also on the card, Ukraine’s undefeated WBO International lightweight titleholder Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) defends his strap against Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) of Sweden. As well, unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ukraine and undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) of England contest for the WBC ‘Silver’ middleweight title.

Get Usyk vs Dubois fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Usyk vs Dubois fight card