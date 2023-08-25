Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey makes the first defense of his WBO minimumweight title against against Filipino contender Garen Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) on Saturday, August 26 at Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ahead of their 12-roudn bout live stream on DAZN, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Also partaking in the press conference was Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. (15-1 7 KOs), who faces Jorge Luis Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) in a 10-round NABF super flyweight title bout. Plus, former world champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs), who takes on former world title contender Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-round flyweight clash.

Here is what the participants had to say:

Oscar Collazo

“I’m very excited and happy. Two more days to come and we will make our first title defense in front of my people at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum. I am very grateful that Golden Boy and DAZN together with Miguel Cotto Promotions had made my dream come true. I know that Diagan is ready to fight and will come in hungry, but I am ready for him and the World Championship belt will stay in my island of Puerto Rico.”

Garen Diagan

“I am very happy to be in Puerto Rico, and thank you to Miguel Cotto Promotions for the opportunity. I give a lot of respect to Collazo. He is a great fighter. I have done all my job in my training camp to become a champion. I am ready to give my all this Saturday night for my family and the Philippines.”

Juan Carlos Camacho

“I am ready to take Orozco and defend my title. This is the fight that I was pursuing that will take me to the other level. Having the opportunity to be part of the classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico battles motivates me because this one will be for the ages.”

Angel Acosta

“I know Buitrago very well and I will beat him again even easier than our first fight. I hope he is ready because I am coming after him to get my title shot.”

In the UK and Australia, Collazo vs Diagan airs live on Sunday, August 27.