Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan weigh-in results

Collazo defends WBO minimumweight title against Diagan in San Juan, Puerto Rico

BoxingNews
Newswire
Oscar Collazo weigh-in
Oscar Collazo | Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) and Garen Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 26. The contest features newly-crowned WBO minimumweight titleholder of Newark, New Jersey defending his belt against contender from the Philippines. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s NABF super flyweight champion Juan Carlos Camacho (15-1, 7KOs) defends his title against Mexico’s Jorge Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) and former title challenger Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International flyweight title.

As well, Yan Carlos Santana (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on Jostin Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Yair Gallardo (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Kevin Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Get Collazo vs Diagan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Collazo vs Diagan fight card

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title
  • Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Camacho’s NABF super flyweight title
  • Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO International flyweight title
  • Yan Santana vs. Jostin Ortiz, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Yair Gallardo vs. Kevin Johnson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Yariel Santiago vs. Jose Del Valle, 6 rounds, lightweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.