Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan weigh-in results

Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) and Garen Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 26. The contest features newly-crowned WBO minimumweight titleholder of Newark, New Jersey defending his belt against contender from the Philippines. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, August 27.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s NABF super flyweight champion Juan Carlos Camacho (15-1, 7KOs) defends his title against Mexico’s Jorge Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) and former title challenger Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International flyweight title.

As well, Yan Carlos Santana (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on Jostin Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Yair Gallardo (4-0, 4 KOs) faces Kevin Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Get Collazo vs Diagan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Collazo vs Diagan fight card