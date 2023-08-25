Showtime Sports has released a special feature recapping Terence Crawford’s homecoming parade in Omaha, Neb., on August 12 following his history-making ninth-round TKO over former Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr., on Showtime PPV on July 29 in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The victory made him the first Undisputed Welterweight Champion of the four-belt era and the first male fighter to ever win the undisputed title in two weight divisions.

In the video feature produced by Jackson Salisbury, Crawford parades down Farnam Street to Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront where over 15,000 fans were eagerly awaiting his arrival. He was surrounded by friends and family including his head trainer Brian “Bo Mac” McIntyre, assistant trainers Esau Dieguez and Red Spikes, and B&B Sports Academy Executive Director and stablemate, super middleweight Steven Nelson (19-0, 15 KOs).

“Every time I step foot in the ring, I support and rep my city,” said Crawford. “I don’t look at it like I won, I feel like WE won… No matter where we go. No matter what we do. No matter who you are up against. It’s possible. It’s always possible. With hard work, dedication and belief anything is possible and I’m a living testimony to that.”

The two-time Undisputed Champion Crawford celebrated his remarkable achievement alongside local businesses and organizations from his native North Omaha. In attendance were Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, Nebraska State Senator Terrell McKinney, City Council Representative Juanita Johnson and Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers.

During the festivities, the city of Omaha announced they plan to sell Crawford the land north of his B&B Sports Academy for one dollar, giving him the ability to expand and continue helping children in the local community. Crawford and McIntyre opened the B&B Sports Academy in 2014 to provide a safe space for children in North Omaha and the community-based athletic center currently serves hundreds of children in the area.

Spence vs. Crawford is currently available on demand and streaming with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The buildup and the aftermath of the showdown was chronicled with three episodes of the award-winning series All Access. As an indication of the historical significance and magnitude of the event, Episode One of All Access: Spence vs. Crawford has garnered 2.2 million views and Episode Two got 1.8 million views, while the All Access Epilogue has 1.6 million views on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel alone.