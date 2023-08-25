UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie airs live on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, American former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) takes on South Korea’s former title challenger Jung Chan-sung (17-7) aka “The Korean Zombie”. Both fighters weighed-in at 146 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-18) squares off against fellow-American Ryan Spann (21-8). Smith came in at 205.5 lbs Spann was 205 lbs.
All other fighters battling it out on the night successfully made the required weight limit.
Get UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight card and weigh-in results below.
UFC Singapore fight card
Main card
- Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)
- Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)
- Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Alex Caceres (145.5)
- Rinya Nakamura (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)
- Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)
- Junior Tafa (255) vs. Parker Porter (256)
Preliminary card
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (243)
- Toshiomi Kazama (135.5) vs. Garrett Armfield (135)
- Chidi Njokuani (185.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
- Song Kenan (170) vs. Rolando Bedoya (170.5)
- Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)
- Liang Na (126) vs. JJ Aldrich (126)
- Choi Seung-Woo (146) vs. Jarno Errens (145)