UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie airs live on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, American former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) takes on South Korea’s former title challenger Jung Chan-sung (17-7) aka “The Korean Zombie”. Both fighters weighed-in at 146 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-18) squares off against fellow-American Ryan Spann (21-8). Smith came in at 205.5 lbs Spann was 205 lbs.

All other fighters battling it out on the night successfully made the required weight limit.

Get UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Singapore fight card

Main card

Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

Giga Chikadze (146) vs. Alex Caceres (145.5)

Rinya Nakamura (135) vs. Fernie Garcia (135.5)

Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

Junior Tafa (255) vs. Parker Porter (256)

Preliminary card