BKFC 49 airs live stream from Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 25. In the main event, No. 1-ranked contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) of Merrillville, Indiana by way of Skopje, Macedonia and No. 4 Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas square off in the championship bout with the welterweight title on the line.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, August 26.

In the co-main event, Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, Justin Sanchez faces Anthony Foye at bantamweight, Bryan Duran takes on Dakota Highpine at featherweight and Alberto Blas meets Joao Guerra at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Joshua Famez Alvarez goes up against Aaron Sutterfield at lightweight, Valeria Mejia duels Sarah Click at strawweight and Matt Russo fights Jaymes Hyder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, August 25

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 49 fight card

Get BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey – BKFC welterweight title

Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff

Justin Ibarrola vs. Quintan Foye

Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine

Alberto Blas vs. Joao Guerra

Jeff Chiffens vs. Howard Davis

Joshua Famez Alvarez vs. Aaron Sutterfield

Valeria Mejia vs. Sarah Click

Prelims