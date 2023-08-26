Subscribe
BKFC 49 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Slaveski vs Lindsey

BKFC 49 Miami: Slaveski vs Lindsey

BKFC 49 airs live stream from Miami Dade Fairgrounds in Miami, Florida on Friday, August 25. In the main event, No. 1-ranked contender Gorjan Slaveski (5-0) of Merrillville, Indiana by way of Skopje, Macedonia and No. 4 Jake Lindsey (4-0) of Manhattan, Kansas square off in the championship bout with the welterweight title on the line.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, August 26.

In the co-main event, Bryce Henry and Tom Shoaff battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, Justin Sanchez faces Anthony Foye at bantamweight, Bryan Duran takes on Dakota Highpine at featherweight and Alberto Blas meets Joao Guerra at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Joshua Famez Alvarez goes up against Aaron Sutterfield at lightweight, Valeria Mejia duels Sarah Click at strawweight and Matt Russo fights Jaymes Hyder at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, August 25
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Watch with FITE+

BKFC 49 fight card

Get BKFC 49: Slaveski vs Lindsey full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Gorjan Slaveski vs. Jake Lindsey – BKFC welterweight title
  • Bryce Henry vs. Tom Shoaff
  • Justin Ibarrola vs. Quintan Foye
  • Bryan Duran vs. Dakota Highpine
  • Alberto Blas vs. Joao Guerra
  • Jeff Chiffens vs. Howard Davis
  • Joshua Famez Alvarez vs. Aaron Sutterfield
  • Valeria Mejia vs. Sarah Click

Prelims

  • Matt Russo vs. Jaymes Hyder
  • Freddy Masabo vs. Bovar Khanakov
  • Jomi Escoboza vs. Esteban Rodriguez

