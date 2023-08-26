Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Usyk vs Dubois results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Oleksandr Usyk defends unified WBA, WBO, IBF titles against Daniel Dubois live from Wroclaw, Poland

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live results from Wroclaw, Poland
Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois battle it out in the main event live stream from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. The contest pits undefeated unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine against mandatory challenger of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, August 27.

36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea makes the second defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts. 25-year-old WBA mandatory challenger Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of Greenwich, London makes his first attempt to earn world title.

Among Usyk vs Dubois undercard bouts, undefeated Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine defends his WBO International lightweight title against Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) of Sweden. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) of England faces unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBC ‘Silver’ middleweight title on the line.

Plus, Daniel Lapin (7-0, 1 KOs) of Poland takes on Aro Schwartz (20-6-1, 13 KOs) of Germany in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Anauel Ngamissengue (12-0, 8 KOs) of Congo meets Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 3 am AEST / 1 am AWST

Watch on Kayo

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Usyk vs Dubois from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Stream with VPN

Usyk vs Dubois fight card

Get Usyk vs Dubois fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s WBA, WBO,
  • IBF heavyweight titles
  • Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Berinchyk’s WBO International lightweight title
  • Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds, middleweight – WBC Silver middleweight title
  • Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue, 8 rounds, middleweight

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.