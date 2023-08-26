Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois battle it out in the main event live stream from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. The contest pits undefeated unified heavyweight champion of Ukraine against mandatory challenger of the UK. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, August 27.

36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea makes the second defense of his unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight belts. 25-year-old WBA mandatory challenger Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of Greenwich, London makes his first attempt to earn world title.

Among Usyk vs Dubois undercard bouts, undefeated Denys Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KOs) of Ukraine defends his WBO International lightweight title against Anthony Yigit (27-3-1, 10 KOs) of Sweden. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

As well, undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz (17-0, 13 KOs) of England faces unbeaten Dmytro Mytrofanov (13-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds with WBC ‘Silver’ middleweight title on the line.

Plus, Daniel Lapin (7-0, 1 KOs) of Poland takes on Aro Schwartz (20-6-1, 13 KOs) of Germany in a 10-rounder at light heavyweight. In addition, Anauel Ngamissengue (12-0, 8 KOs) of Congo meets Fiodor Czerkaszyn (22-0, 14 KOs) of Ukraine in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 3 am AEST / 1 am AWST

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Usyk vs Dubois from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Usyk vs Dubois fight card

Get Usyk vs Dubois fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Usyk’s WBA, WBO,

IBF heavyweight titles

Denys Berinchyk vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, lightweight – Berinchyk’s WBO International lightweight title

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs. Hamzah Sheeraz, 12 rounds, middleweight – WBC Silver middleweight title

Daniel Lapin vs. Aro Schwartz, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Anauel Ngamissengue, 8 rounds, middleweight

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois results