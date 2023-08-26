Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battle it out in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest pits undisputed super middleweight champion against undisputed super welterweight champion. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on Showtime PPV. A full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, featuring undefeated Jesus Ramos Jr up against Erickson Lubin in a 12-round super welterweight co-feature.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Also on Canelo vs Charlo undercard, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios go head to head in a 12-round round bout for the interim WBC welterweight title. In the PPV opener, Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz meet in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

“These three matchups deliver everything boxing fans could hope for in a pay-per-view undercard and are worthy of the historic main event clash they will lead up to,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Each fighter stepping into the ring has an opportunity to catapult themselves to the top of their respective division with a win on September 30. Fans can expect to see all of these competitors give everything they have to emerge victorious on Showtime PPV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”

Canelo vs Charlo tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and TicketSmarter.

Jesus Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin

A strong southpaw who at 22 has yet to come close to hitting his ceiling as a fighter, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) blitzed then-unbeaten Joey Spencer in March, dropping him in round one before stopping him in round seven to earn the TKO in his sensational 2023 debut on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant on Sh PPV. A native of Casa Grande, Ariz., Ramos also owns back-to-back 10-round unanimous decisions over Brian Mendoza and Javier Molina in 2021, which he followed up by defeating Luke Santamaria and Vladimir Hernandez in 2022. Overall, the youthful Ramos has gained recognition with highlight-reel KOs, stopping seven of his last 10 opponents, showcasing his skills and ability to end his fights early.

“I’m excited to be part of this huge card against a tough opponent on September 30,” said Ramos. “I know Lubin is training hard and coming to win, which will make for an entertaining fight. This whole card is stacked and we don’t want to disappoint, so the fans are in for a great night of boxing.”

The 27-year-old Erickson Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) returned to the ring in June to deliver an impressive fifth-round stoppage of veteran Luis Arias, who had never been stopped previously. Lubin’s previous outing saw him go toe-to-toe in one of 2022’s best fights, as he traded knockdowns with fellow contender Sebastian Fundora on Showtime in April 2022. Heading into the Fundora fight, Lubin had put together an impressive six-bout winning streak since a loss to then unified and now undisputed 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo in 2017, a run that included triumphs over Jeison Rosario, Terrell Gausha and Ishe Smith. A native of Orlando, Fla., Lubin turned pro at 18 years old in 2013 and became one of the youngest prospects to ever appear on the developmental series ShoBox: The New Generation, earning “Prospect Of The Year” honors from ESPN and Ring Magazine in 2016.

“I know the world will be watching on September 30 and I plan on winning in a big way,” said Lubin. “We’ve got a young and talented fighter in front of us, but I’m young and talented as well. The difference is that I’ve fought the cream of the crop of the 154-pound division. Doesn’t matter if it’s Olympians, top prospects, contenders or champions, I’ve taken them on. I have a big chip on my shoulder and I know that with this win, I’ll be in a mega fight. I’m training extremely hard and the whole world will see it pay off.”

Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios

Yordenis Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) will step back into action on September 30 for the first time since an April 2022 unification bout defeat to Errol Spence Jr on Showtime PPV. He established himself as an elite welterweight after returning from a more than two-year layoff in 2016 following back-to-back losses in 2014. He punched his ticket as a world champion in January 2021 after winning a WBA belt by defeating Abel Ramos in September 2020. He solidified his world-championship status in August 2021, when he stepped in for an injured Spence to defeat legendary future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision. Hailing from Santiago, Cuba and now living in Miami, Florida, the Olympic bronze medalist trains in Las Vegas with renowned coach Ismael Salas and owns victories over then undefeated fighters Jamal James, Omar Figueroa Jr. and Bryant Perrella, plus veteran contenders Thomas Dulorme and Ray Robinson.

“Both me and Mario Barrios have a lot to gain with a victory on September 30, so I know that this fight is going to be one to remember,” said Ugas. “I have tremendous respect for Barrios. He’s a true warrior who’s been in the ring with the best of them, but I have confidence that I’ll be victorious. I have a lot of fight left in me and my best skills will be on display in this fight. Patria y Vida, I fight for my people.”

The 28-year-old Mario Barrios (27-2, 18 KOs) most recently scored a sensational knockout of Jovanie Santiago in February stopping Santiago in the eighth-round. Barrios’ previous fight was his welterweight debut as he dropped a hard-fought decision to former unified champion Keith Thurman in February 2022. The San Antonio-product, who now trains with top coach Bob Santos in Las Vegas, became a 140-pound world champion in September 2019, using his aggressive style to edge out Batyr Akhmedov and earn a unanimous decision. Barrios lost the super lightweight title in another action packed, highly competitive bout, as he was defeated by three-division and five-time world champion Gervonta Davis in June 2021.

“This fight is going to be a war, because we both fight with a lot of heart and neither of us ever backs down,” said Barrios. “I can’t wait to compete in a matchup like this on one of the biggest cards of the year. This is going to be a great night of boxing from start to finish and the Mexican fans can expect to see an explosive performance from ‘El Azteca’!”

Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz

Fighting out of Phoenix, Arizona, Elijah Garcia (15-0, 12 KOs) is one of 2023’s biggest breakout stars He burst onto the scene in March by blasting out the previously unbeaten Amilcar Vidal in the fourth-round to announce his presence at 160-pounds. The 20-year-old followed up that performance by dominating veteran Kevin Salgado on his way to a unanimous decision in April on the Showtime PPV undercard of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia. The precocious Garcia has moved fast since turning pro in 2020 and has knocked out six of his last eight opponents.

“This is my second fight this year on a huge pay-per-view card and I’m super excited and even more prepared than the first time,” said Garcia. “Resendiz is a hungry fighter just like myself, so I have no doubt that we are going to put on a hell of a show for all the fans watching.”

The 24-year-old Jose Armando Resendiz (14-1, 10 KOs) earned a career-best victory in his last outing as he stopped former unified champion Jarrett Hurd in the 10th and final round of their March showdown on Showtime. Resendiz led on all three cards when the bout was stopped due to a severe laceration on Hurd’s lip. A native of Nayarit, Mexico, he now fights out of Los Angeles and will look to make it three-straight wins since a close decision loss to Marcos Hernandez in September 2021. Resendiz turned pro in February 2018 and made a successful U.S. debut in April 2021 with a decision victory over Quilisto Madera.

“I’m very happy to have this great opportunity to compete on such an important fight card,” said Resendiz. “I’m excited to realize my dream of fighting in Las Vegas, just like my boxing idols that I watched on TV. I’ve had an amazing training camp that will help me look my best on September 30 and put on a performance worthy of the boxing legends who inspire me.”

Canelo vs Charlo fight card

The current Canelo vs Charlo fight card looks as the following: