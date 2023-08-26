Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois weigh-in photos

Undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois square off in the main event at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, August 26. At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the fighters went face to face for the final time ahead of their bout.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) of Ukraine makes the second defense of his unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight belts. WBA mandatory challenger Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) of the UK makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Usyk vs Dubois live on ESPN+. In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, August 27 live on Kayo.

Daniel Dubois | Piotr Duszczyk

Daniel Dubois | Piotr Duszczyk

Daniel Dubois | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Piotr Duszczyk

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go face to face | Piotr Duszczyk

