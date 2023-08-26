UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the five-round main event, American former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (24-7) squares off against South Korea’s former title challenger Jung Chan-sung (17-7) aka “The Korean Zombie”.

In the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-18) takes on fellow-American Ryan Spann (21-8).

