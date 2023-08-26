UFC Singapore results – Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26.
The main event is a five-round featherweight bout, featuring former champion and No. 1 ranked Max Holloway (24-7) of the United States up against No. 8 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) of Korea.
The co-main event is an all-American light heavyweight bout, pitting former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (36-18) against No. 10 ranked Ryan Spann (21-8).
Also on the card, Alex Caceres (21-13) of the United States and Giga Chikadze (14-3) of Georgia square off at featherweight. As well, Fernie Garcia (10-3) of the United States and unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (7-0) of Japan go head to head at bantamweight.
In addition, Taila Santos (19-2) of Brazil and Erin Blanchfield (11-1) of the United States meet at women’s flyweight. Plus, Junior Tafa (4-1) of Australia and Parker Porter (14-8) of the United States duel at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie start time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 26
Main Card: 8 am ET / 5 am PT
Prelims: 5 am ET / 2 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass and Kayo
Saturday, August 26
Main Card: 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST
Prelims: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie from practically anywhere.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie results
Get UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
- Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
- Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
- Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Preliminary card
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
- Kenan Song vs. Rolando Bedoya
- Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
- Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
- Choi Seung-Woo vs. Jarno Errens