UFC Singapore results – Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout, featuring former champion and No. 1 ranked Max Holloway (24-7) of the United States up against No. 8 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) of Korea.

The co-main event is an all-American light heavyweight bout, pitting former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (36-18) against No. 10 ranked Ryan Spann (21-8).

Also on the card, Alex Caceres (21-13) of the United States and Giga Chikadze (14-3) of Georgia square off at featherweight. As well, Fernie Garcia (10-3) of the United States and unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (7-0) of Japan go head to head at bantamweight.

In addition, Taila Santos (19-2) of Brazil and Erin Blanchfield (11-1) of the United States meet at women’s flyweight. Plus, Junior Tafa (4-1) of Australia and Parker Porter (14-8) of the United States duel at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, August 26

Main Card: 8 am ET / 5 am PT

Prelims: 5 am ET / 2 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass and Kayo

Saturday, August 26

Main Card: 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST

Prelims: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie results

Get UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres

Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary card