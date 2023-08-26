Subscribe
UFC Singapore results – Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie airs live from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout, featuring former champion and No. 1 ranked Max Holloway (24-7) of the United States up against No. 8 ranked contender “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung (17-7) of Korea.

The co-main event is an all-American light heavyweight bout, pitting former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Anthony Smith (36-18) against No. 10 ranked Ryan Spann (21-8).

Also on the card, Alex Caceres (21-13) of the United States and Giga Chikadze (14-3) of Georgia square off at featherweight. As well, Fernie Garcia (10-3) of the United States and unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (7-0) of Japan go head to head at bantamweight.

In addition, Taila Santos (19-2) of Brazil and Erin Blanchfield (11-1) of the United States meet at women’s flyweight. Plus, Junior Tafa (4-1) of Australia and Parker Porter (14-8) of the United States duel at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, August 26
Main Card: 8 am ET / 5 am PT
Prelims: 5 am ET / 2 am PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass and Kayo
Saturday, August 26
Main Card: 10 pm AEST / 8 pm AWST
Prelims: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie results

Get UFC Singapore: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
  • Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Alex Caceres
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
  • Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Preliminary card

  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Lukasz Brzeski
  • Toshiomi Kazama vs. Garrett Armfield
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Kenan Song vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
  • Na Liang vs. JJ Aldrich
  • Choi Seung-Woo vs. Jarno Errens

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

