Abdullah Mason on top with UD against Cesar Villarraga

Abdullah Mason came out victorious when he faced Cesar Villarraga at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The lightweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The bout went the full distance. After six rounds, all three scores were 60-54.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Cleveland’s 19-year-old Abdullah Mason improved to 10-0, 8 KOs and remained undefeated. 37-year-old Cesar Villarraga of Bogota, Colombia dropped to 10-8-1, 5 KOs and suffered his third defeat in a row.

Get Anderson vs Rudenko full fight card results.