Bruce Carrington earns decision against Angel Antonio Contreras

Bruce Carrington remained unbeaten when he faced Angel Antonio Contreras at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to the main card, headlined by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live stream on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The scheduled for eight rounds featherweight bout went the full distance. The scores were 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73, all in favor of “Shu Shu”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Brooklyn’s 26-year-old Bruce Carrington improved to 9-0, 5 KOs. 29-year-old Angel Antonio Contreras of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico dropped to 13-7-2, 7 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

ShuShu is in his bag ??? pic.twitter.com/nPfQNnUOLL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 27, 2023

