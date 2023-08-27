Charly Suarez remained unbeaten when he faced Yohan Vasquez at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The pair battled it out on the card, topped by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The scheduled for 10 rounds junior lightweight bout went the full distance. Suarez defeated Vasquez by decision. The scores were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 35-year-old Charly Suarez of the Philippines improved to 16-0, 9 KOs. 29-year-old Yohan Vasquez of Dominican Republic dropped to 25-4, 20 KOs and suffered the second defeat in a row.

