Oscar Collazo and Garen Diagan square off in the main event live stream from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 26. The contest pits Newark, New Jersey’s WBO minimumweight champion against Filipino contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 27.

Undefeated 26-year-old Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) claimed the belt against former titleholder Melvin Jerusalem in May, and is making his first championship defense. 27-year-old Diagan (10-3, 5 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, Juan Carlos Camacho (15-1, 7KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico faces Jorge Orozco (17-3-2, 11 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The pair meets in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout with the NABF super flyweight title on the line.

Among Collazo vs Diagan undercard bouts, former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (23-4, 22 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico takes on former title challenger Carlos Buitrago (37-9-1, 21 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua. The pair battles it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International flyweight strap.

Plus, Yan Carlos Santana (8-0, 8 KOs) of Dominican Republic meets Jostin Ortiz (4-0, 3 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, Yair Gallardo (4-0, 4 KOs) of Guayanilla, Puerto Rico by way of Chihuahua, Mexico goes up against Kevin Johnson (3-1, 1 KO) of Wichita, Kansas in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

Oscar Collazo vs Garen Diagan start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, August 26

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Collazo vs Diagan fight card

Get Collazo vs Diagan full fight card

Oscar Collazo vs. Garen Diagan, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Collazo’s WBO minimumweight title

Juan Carlos Camacho vs. Jorge Orozco, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Camacho’s NABF super flyweight title

Angel Acosta vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight – vacant WBO International flyweight title

Yan Santana vs. Jostin Ortiz, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Yair Gallardo vs. Kevin Johnson, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

