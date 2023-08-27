Subscribe
Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko full fight video highlights

Anderson stops Rudenko in fifth round in Tulsa, OK

Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko squared off in the main event live on ESPN from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, Saturday, August 26. The contest featured undefeated Toledo, Ohio-native up against Ukrainian contender, who made his U.S. debut.

The scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. “Big Daddy” claimed the win, dominating and stopping his opponent at 1 minute and 40 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory by TKO, 23-year-old Anderson remained undefeated and improved to 16-0, 15 KOs. 39-year-old Rudenko dropped to 35-7, 21 KOs.

“I’m enjoying the ride, enjoying the fights, and just doing my job,” Anderson said. “I was sending a statement to myself. I’m fighting for myself, and I’m fighting for my family. As much as people want to hate on me for it, I’m a realist. I’m going to stay real and be real. And I’m going to say what’s on my mind. Ya’ll can take it how ya’ll want. This is a business. This is a sport. I’m just doing my job. Take it how you want. You can’t force me to be somebody ya’ll want me to be. I’m going to be myself. And I’m going to be that till the end.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

Get Anderson vs Rudenko full fight card results.

