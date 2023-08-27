Jeremiah Milton beats Craig Lewis by decision

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Jeremiah Milton secured his next win, when he faced Craig Lewis at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The bout was featured on the preliminary lineup of action, leading to the main card, topped by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The pair went head to head for eight rounds at heavyweight. The scores were 80-72, 79-72 and 79-72.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 29-year-old Tulsa-born, Las Vegas-based Jeremiah Milton improved his record to 11-0, 7 KOs and remained undefeated. 38-year-old Craig Lewis of Detroit, Michigan dropped to 15-7-1, 8 KOs.

