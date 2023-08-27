Junior Tafa came out victorious when he faced Parker Porte at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. The New Zealand-Australian heavyweight dominated and stopped his opponent from the United States with a big right hand that followed an overhand elbow and a flurry of punches.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 24 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Tafa improved to 5-1. The 26-year-old native of Avondale, Auckland also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in April against Mohammed Usman.

38-year-old Porter of Hartford, Connecticut dropped to 14-9.

“Thank you very much,” Tafa said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “Hello beautiful Singapore, make some noise. Is it a bonus or what? 50k baby!”

“Me and my brothers, we are the baddest strikers on the Planet. ‘Tafa Gang’, baby, we are here to stay.”

“That’s the game plan – to put these f***ers out. Put them down and out, baby.”

Junior Tafa KO’s Parker Porter at UFC Singapore

