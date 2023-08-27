Subscribe
HomeUFC

Junior Tafa on top with first-round KO of Parker Porter at UFC Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Junior Tafa came out victorious when he faced Parker Porte at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs The Korean Zombie live on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. The New Zealand-Australian heavyweight dominated and stopped his opponent from the United States with a big right hand that followed an overhand elbow and a flurry of punches.

The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 24 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Tafa improved to 5-1. The 26-year-old native of Avondale, Auckland also rebounded from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in April against Mohammed Usman.

38-year-old Porter of Hartford, Connecticut dropped to 14-9.

“Thank you very much,” Tafa said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “Hello beautiful Singapore, make some noise. Is it a bonus or what? 50k baby!”

“Me and my brothers, we are the baddest strikers on the Planet. ‘Tafa Gang’, baby, we are here to stay.”

“That’s the game plan – to put these f***ers out. Put them down and out, baby.”

Junior Tafa KO’s Parker Porter at UFC Singapore

Get UFC Singapore full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.