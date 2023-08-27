Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung aka ” The Korean Zombie” squared off in the main event of UFC Singapore live stream on ESPN+ from Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Saturday, August 26. The contest featured former featherweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender of the United States up against No. 8 ranked contender of Korea.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Holloway came out on top knocking The Korean Zombie out with a big right. The official time of stoppage was 23 into the third round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Holloway of Honolulu, Hawaii improved to 25-7 and secured his second win in a row. 36-year-old Jung Chan-sung of Pohang, South Korea dropped to 17-8, suffered his second straight defeat and announced retirement.

Check out Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Holloway vs The Korean Zombie full fight video highlights

The Korean Zombie makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Max Holloway.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

The Korean Zombie announces retirement.

