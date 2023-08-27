Nico Ali Walsh drops majority decision against Sona Akale

Nico Ali Walsh was handed his first career defeat when he faced Sona Akale at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The pair squared off on the card, topped by Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

The scheduled for six rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. One judge scored the fight 57-57, while two other judges had 58-56 in favor of Akale.

With the victory by majority decision, Sona Akale improved to 8-1, 4 KOs. The 35-year-old native of Minneapolis, Minnesota rebounded from the loss by TKO against Cameron Krael in June.

Las Vegas-based Nico Ali Walsh dropped to 8-1-1, 5 KOs. The 23-year-old grandson of Muhammad Ali of Chicago, Illinois suffered his first defeat.

