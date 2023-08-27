Subscribe
Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois full fight video highlights

Oleksandr Usyk stops Daniel Dubois to retain unified WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois squared off in the main event live from Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday, Saturday, August 26. The contest featured undefeated unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against WBA mandatory challenger of the UK.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell. In the fifth round Usyk went down from, what appeared to be, a low blow. At the end of Round 8, the champion secured a knockdown. In the following round, he dominated and dropped the challenger delivering a short overhand right.

Although Dubois managed to get back on his feet following an eight count, the referee called it a day and waved the fight off to save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 48 seconds into the ninth round.

With the victory by TKO, Usyk improved to 21-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated. The 36-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine made the second successful defense of his unified heavyweight belts.

25-year-old Dubois of Greenwich, London dropped to 19-2, 18 KOs. The defeat snapped his four-win streak.

The video up top might be restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for the U.S. might be helpful to watch from a different location.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, August 27.

Get Usyk vs Dubois full fight card results.

