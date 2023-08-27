Oscar Collazo stops Garen Diagan in six rounds to retain title

Oscar Collazo successfully defended his world title when he faced Garen Diagan live on DAZN from Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 26. The contest featured Newark, New Jersey’s WBO minimumweight champion against Filipino contender.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended half way through. Collazo took the victory via retirement, as Diagan wouldn’t come out to start Round 7.

With the win, Collazo made the first successful defense of the belt that he claimed against former titleholder Melvin Jerusalem in May. The undefeated 26-year-old improved to 8-0, 6 KOs.

27-year-old Diagan dropped to 10-6, 5 KOs and failed his first attempt to become champion. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Things are HEATING UP in the 5th round of this title fight ??#CollazoDiagan | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/t75keDKwMT — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2023

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, August 27.

Get Collazo vs Diagan full fight card results.