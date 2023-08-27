Subscribe
Anderson vs Rudenko results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Anderson vs Rudenko: 10-round heavyweight clash live from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa

Stream Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko live results from Tulsa
Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jared Anderson and Andriy Rudenko square off in the main event live stream from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on Saturday, August 26. The contest features undefeated Toledo, Ohio-native up against contender of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, August 27.

23-year-old Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former world champion Charles Martin, and looks to remain undefeated. 39-year-old Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) makes his debut in the United States and eyes his second win in a row.

In the co-main event, Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) of Nigeria squares off against Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan. The bout is also scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

On the top of Anderson vs Rudenko undercard, Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, 7 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

Among other bouts, Tulsa-born, Las Vegas-based Jeremiah Milton (10-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Craig Lewis (15-6-1, 8 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Chicago prospect Nico Ali Walsh (8-0-1, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces off Sona Akale (7-1, 4 KOs) of Saint Paul, Minnesota in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Plus, Cleveland’s unbeaten Abdullah Mason (9-0, 8 KOs) meets Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, 5 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, 2 KOs) of Kazakhstan duels Wiston Campos (33-11-6, 19 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

Kicking off the action, Charly Suarez (15-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines and Yohan Vasquez (25-3, 20 KOs) of Dominican Republic go head to head in a ten-rounder at junior lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, August 26
Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Prelims: 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, August 27
Time: 12:30 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:50 am AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Anderson vs Rudenko from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Anderson vs Rudenko fight card

Get Anderson vs Rudenko full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Antonio Contreras, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos, 8/6 rounds, welterweight
  • Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Prelims

  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko results

