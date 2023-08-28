The 23-year-old fighting pride of Toledo, Ohio, Jared Anderson defeated Ukrainian contender Andriy Rudenko via fifth-round TKO live on ESPN from Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa on Saturday, August 26.

Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) took control of the fight in the opening round with sharp jabs and combinations to the body. Rudenko (35-7, 21 KOs), who was frustrated with Anderson’s offense, began to grab him by the back of his head to prevent the onslaught.

In the third, Anderson teed off with a relentless attack to the body, but Rudenko survived, partly aided by his continual headlocks. In the fifth round, Rudenko was finally deducted a point, but another flurry from Anderson forced referee Gary Ritter to end the fight at 1:40.

“I’m enjoying the ride, enjoying the fights, and just doing my job,” Anderson said. “I was sending a statement to myself. I’m fighting for myself, and I’m fighting for my family. As much as people want to hate on me for it, I’m a realist. I’m going to stay real and be real. And I’m going to say what’s on my mind. Ya’ll can take it how ya’ll want. This is a business. This is a sport. I’m just doing my job. Take it how you want. You can’t force me to be somebody ya’ll want me to be. I’m going to be myself. And I’m going to be that till the end.”

Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson vs Andriy Rudenko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jared Anderson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ajagba wins via DQ against Kossobutskiy

Nigerian contender Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) was planning on using his reach and height advantages to take Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-1, 18 KOs) to deep waters in tonight’s co-feature. But several low blows from the Kazakh-born southpaw forced referee Chris Flores to disqualify him in the fourth round.

Ajagba, who was coming off two victories after suffering his first loss in 2021, worked off a piston-like jab as Kossobutskiy tried to cut the distance by leaning forward with a high guard throwing occasional arm punches.

In the second round, Ajagba himself landed a low blow before hurting Kossobutskiy with a shot to the chin. However, Kossobutskiy returned the favor with several low blows in the third round and was deducted two points.

Another low blow in the fourth round forced the referee to end matters for good.

Efe Ajagba | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Efe Ajagba vs Zhan Kossobutskiy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In Anderson vs Rudenko undercard action

Featherweight: Undefeated Brooklyn native Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (9-0, 5 KOs) authored a one-sided points victory against Mexico’s Angel Antonio Contreras (13–7-2, 7 KOs) after eight rounds of action. Carrington controlled outside and at close range, using his high guard to catch and shoot on the inside and working off a stiff jab to the body. Scores: 80-72 and 79-73 2x.

Bruce Carrington vs Angel Antonio Contreras | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Heavyweight: Tulsa-born standout Jeremiah Milton (11-0, 7 KOs) dominated Craig Lewis (15-7-2, 8 KOs) en route to an eight-round unanimous decision win. Milton nearly stopped Lewis in the opening round, and he used his high guard to set up combinations that sent Lewis reeling from pillar to post. Lewis, however, stayed upright to the final bell. Scores: 80-72 and 79-72 2x.

Jeremiah Milton vs Craig Lewis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jeremiah Milton vs Craig Lewis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jeremiah Milton | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Middleweight: Sona Akale (8-1, 4 KOs) scored an upset majority decision win after six highly competitive rounds against Nico Ali Walsh (8-1, 5 KOs). Ali Walsh landed uppercuts and hooks that wobbled Akale, but the Cameroon-born Akale edged rounds based on pressure to secure the victory. Scores: 57-57 and 58-56 2x.

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Nico Ali Walsh vs Sona Akale | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Lightweight: 19-year-old southpaw prodigy Abdullah Mason (10-0, 9 KOs) overcame his toughest challenge to date with a six-round unanimous decision win over rugged Colombian Cesar Villarraga (10-8-1, 5 KOs). Scores: 60-54 3x.

Abdullah Mason vs Cesar Villarraga | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Welterweight: Kazakh Olympian Ablaikhan Zhussupov (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Nicaraguan-born veteran Wiston Campos (33-12-6, 19 KOs) via fifth-round TKO. Zhussupov dropped Campos in the fourth round. Campos’ corner threw in the towel in the following round. Time of stoppage: 2:52.

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs Wiston Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs Wiston Campos | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior Lightweight: Filipino contender Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) earned a 10-round unanimous decision victory against Yohan Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs). Scores: 98-92 2x and 97-93.

Charly Suarez vs Yohan Vasquez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charly Suarez vs Yohan Vasquez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Heavyweight: Uzbek Olympic gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (13-0, 13 KOs) made a successful Top Rank debut by stopping Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-3, 19 KOs) in the first round. Time of stoppage: 2:06.

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bakhodir Jalolov vs Onoriode Ehwarieme | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, August 27.