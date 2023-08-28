Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 60 fight card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 4

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 4 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 29. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, Mitch Ramirez (7-0) of the United States and Carlos Prates (16-6) of Brazil go head to head at welterweight. Also on the card, Yousri Belgaroui (5-2) of Netherlands and Marco Tulio (9-1) of Brazil square off at middleweight.

As well, Timothy Cuamba (6-1) of the United States faces Mateo Vogel (8-2) of Canada at featherweight. Plus, Thomas Petersen (7-1) meets fellow-American Chandler Cole (10-3) at heavyweight. In addition, Bolaji Oki (7-1) of Belgium takes on Dylan Salvador (5-1) of France at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 60 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 am AEST live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 60 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 60 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 60 fight card looks as the following:

  • Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates
  • Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio Silva
  • Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel
  • Thomas Petersen vs. Chandler Cole
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Dylan Salvador

