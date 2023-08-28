Old rivals Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr 2 battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The contest features Liverpool’s former world champion up against former two-time interim titleholder of Hove, East Sussex. The pair squares off in the rematch. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 3.

The pair first met in January at the same venue. Smith (33-3-1, 20 KOs) took the victory via fourh-round TKO, twice sending Eubank Jr (32-3-0, 23 KOs) to the canvas along the way.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Adam Azim (8-0, 6 KOs) of the UK against Aram Faniian (23-1, 5 KOs) of Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Also on the card, former unified super featherweight world champion Mikaela Mayer (18-1, 5 KOs) of the United States takes on Silvia Bortot (11-2-1, 3 KOs) of Italy. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior welterweight.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 tickets

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 tickets to witness all the action at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2 are on sale.

Smith vs Eubank 2 tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 2. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 3. The start time is scheduled for 3 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 7 am AEST.

How to watch Smith vs Eubank 2 in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Smith vs Eubank 2 from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard

Among the bouts featured on Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (7-0, 5 KOs) of Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire faces David Allen (21-5-2, 18 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at heavyweight.

As well, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KOs) of Oldham, Lancashire meets Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KOs) of Bolton, Lancashire in a 10-rounder at super middleweight. The pair battles it out for the British title.

Plus, Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KOs) of London, England by way of Lushnje, Albania goes up against Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KOs) of Waterford, Ireland. The contest is scheduled for 10-rounds at welterweight.

Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card

The current Smith vs Eubank 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr, 12 rounds, middleweight

Adam Azim vs. Aram Faniian, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Frazer Clarke vs. David Allen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Mark Heffron vs. Jack Cullen, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Mikaela Mayer vs. Silvia Bortot, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Florian Marku vs. Dylan Moran, 10 rounds, welterweight

