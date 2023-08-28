The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its 2023 visit to Paris, France on Saturday, September 2 with the UFC Fight Night card, taking place at Accor Arena. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.
Former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) was in action in March, when he was submitted by Jon Jones in the first round of their championship clash. In 2022, the 33-year-old former interim titleholder of La Roche-sur-Yon, France KO’d Tai Tuivasa in the third round and dropped a unanimous decision against Francis Ngannou in his first attempt to become champion.
No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3) last fought in February, when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the first round and secured his third win in a row. In 2022, the 28-year-old native of Chisinau, Moldova stopped Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy in the second and first round, respectively.
The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas. 33-year-old Fiorot (10-1) of Nice, France is looking for her 11th straight victory, following a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia in 2022. 31-year-old former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Namajunas (11-5) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is coming off the defeat by split decision against Carla Esparza in May 2022, which snapped her three-win streak.
Also on the main card, Benoit Saint Denis (11-1) of France faces Thiago Moises (17-6) of Brazil at lightweight. As well, Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) of Switzerland takes on Bogdan Guskov (14-2) of Uzbekistan at light heavyweight. Plus, William Gomis (12-2) of France meets Lucas Almeida (14-2) of Brazil at featherweight. In addition, Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1) of France goes up against Caolan Loughran (8-0) of Ireland at bantamweight.
On the top of prelims, Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France and Manolo Zecchini (11-3) of Italy go head to head at featherweight. Also on the card a pair of women’s bantamweight bouts featuring Zarah Fairn (6-5) of France up against Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1) of Portugal and Nora Cornolle (6-1) of France versus Joselyne Edwards (13-4) of Panama.
Among other bouts, Taylor Lapilus (18-3) of France squares off against Muin Gafurov (18-5) of Tajikistan at bantamweight. As well, Ange Loosa (9-3) of Congo and Rhys McKee (13-4-1) of Northern Ireland duel at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Farid Basharat (10-0) of Afghanistan and Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight.
UFC Paris 2023 tickets
UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak tickets to witness all the action at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2 are on sale.
UFC Paris 2023 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.
UFC Paris 2023 fight card
The current UFC Paris 2023 fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
- Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
- William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida
- Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran
Preliminary card
- Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
- Taylor Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov
- Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
- Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
- Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
In Australia, UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.