The Ultimate Fighting Championship makes its 2023 visit to Paris, France on Saturday, September 2 with the UFC Fight Night card, taking place at Accor Arena. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Sergey Spivak. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) was in action in March, when he was submitted by Jon Jones in the first round of their championship clash. In 2022, the 33-year-old former interim titleholder of La Roche-sur-Yon, France KO’d Tai Tuivasa in the third round and dropped a unanimous decision against Francis Ngannou in his first attempt to become champion.

No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3) last fought in February, when he submitted Derrick Lewis in the first round and secured his third win in a row. In 2022, the 28-year-old native of Chisinau, Moldova stopped Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy in the second and first round, respectively.

The co-main event is a women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas. 33-year-old Fiorot (10-1) of Nice, France is looking for her 11th straight victory, following a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia in 2022. 31-year-old former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Namajunas (11-5) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is coming off the defeat by split decision against Carla Esparza in May 2022, which snapped her three-win streak.

Also on the main card, Benoit Saint Denis (11-1) of France faces Thiago Moises (17-6) of Brazil at lightweight. As well, Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) of Switzerland takes on Bogdan Guskov (14-2) of Uzbekistan at light heavyweight. Plus, William Gomis (12-2) of France meets Lucas Almeida (14-2) of Brazil at featherweight. In addition, Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1) of France goes up against Caolan Loughran (8-0) of Ireland at bantamweight.

On the top of prelims, Morgan Charriere (19-9-1) of France and Manolo Zecchini (11-3) of Italy go head to head at featherweight. Also on the card a pair of women’s bantamweight bouts featuring Zarah Fairn (6-5) of France up against Jacqueline Cavalcanti (5-1) of Portugal and Nora Cornolle (6-1) of France versus Joselyne Edwards (13-4) of Panama.

Among other bouts, Taylor Lapilus (18-3) of France squares off against Muin Gafurov (18-5) of Tajikistan at bantamweight. As well, Ange Loosa (9-3) of Congo and Rhys McKee (13-4-1) of Northern Ireland duel at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Farid Basharat (10-0) of Afghanistan and Kleydson Rodrigues (8-2) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight.

UFC Paris 2023 tickets

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak tickets to witness all the action at Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2 are on sale.

UFC Paris 2023 tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

UFC Paris 2023 fight card

The current UFC Paris 2023 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida

Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

Preliminary card

Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

Taylor Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee

Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

In Australia, UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.