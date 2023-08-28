Subscribe
UFC Paris free fight: Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa in third round

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak

Ciryl Gane is back in the Octagon on Saturday, September 2 when he faces Sergey Spivak in the headliner of UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France. Ahead of the event, the promotion released a free video, featuring “Bon Gamin” in his bout against Tai Tuivasa.

Gane and Tuivasa battled it out on the top of UFC Fight Night last September at the same venue. The event marked the promotion’s debut in France.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The representative of the country-host KO’d his opponent from Australia with punches in Round 3.

In his previous outing in March, Gane (11-2) made his second attempt to lift UFC gold, but lost the fight by submission in the first round against Jon Jones. His next opponent, Sergey Spivak (16-3) of Moldova is looking for his fourth straight victory, following the win by submission in the first round against Derrick Lewis.

In Australia, UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

