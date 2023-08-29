Subscribe
Canelo vs Charlo PPV undercard press conference

Jesus Ramos, Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios, Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz preview their bouts and go face to face

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30, the fighters featured on Canelo vs Charlo Showtime PPV undercard host a press conference. The list of participants includes Jesus Ramos, Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios, Elijah Garcia and Jose Armando Resendiz.

The fighters preview their respective bouts and go face to face.

Jesus Ramos Jr and Erickson Lubin meet in a 12-round co-feature at super welterweight. Also on the card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios battle it out in a 12-rounder for the interim WBC welterweight belt. In the PPV opener, Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz go head to head in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

In the 12-round main event, undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The contest marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions square off inside the ring.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

