Curiel vs Pennington & Zepeda vs Gesta media workout

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts, the fighters featured on the Golden Boy cards on September 7 in Indio, CA and on September 16 in Commerce, CA host a media workout at Forj Fitness in Los Angeles. The list of participants includes, Mercito Gesta, Victor Morales, Yokasta Valle, Raul Curiel, Manuel Flores, Grant Flores, Daniel Luna, Daniel Garcia, Leonardo Sanchez, Jorge Chavez and Alejandro Reyes.

Both events air live on DAZN.

The main event on Thursday, September 7 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA features NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel up against Courtney Pennington. Among other bouts, Grant Flores faces Jaleik Bogle in a six-rounder at welterweight and Daniel Luna meets Alexander Gutierrez in a four-rounder at super featherweight. Also in action, featherweight Jorge Chavez, super featherweight Leonardo Sanchez and super bantamweight Manuel Flores.

On the top of fight card on Saturday, September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA William Zepeda defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Mercito Gesta. In the co-feature, Victor Morales defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt against Edwin Palomares.

Also on the card, Yokasta Valle defends her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles against a to be announced challenger. Plus, Daniel Garcia duels Erick Garcia Benitez at super featherweight and Alejandro Reyes squares off against Roberto Gomez at super lightweight.

