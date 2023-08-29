Sergey Spivak returns to action on Saturday, September 2 when he faces Ciryl Gane in the headliner of UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris, France. Ahead of the event, the promotion released a free video, featuring “Polar Bear” in his previous bout against Derrick Lewis.

Spivak and Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 68 in February.

The scheduled for five rounds heavyweight bout didn’t go the distance. No. 7-ranked contender from Moldova defeated former two-time title challenger via arm-triangle choke in the first round.

Stepping inside the Octagon in Paris, Spivak (16-3) is looking for his fourth win in a row. His next opponent, former interim titleholder Gane (11-2) is looking to rebound from the defeat by submission against Jon Jones in March, when he made his second attempt to become champion.

In Australia, UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.