Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 4 results

Dana White's Contender Series 60

Dana White’s Contender Series 60 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, August 29. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, Mitch Ramirez (7-0) of the United States faces off Carlos Prates (16-6) of Brazil at welterweight. Among other bouts, Marco Tulio (9-1) of Brazil takes on Yousri Belgaroui (5-2) of Netherlands at middleweight.

Plus, Mateo Vogel (8-2) of Canada meets Timothy Cuamba (6-1) of the United States at featherweight. In addition, Thomas Petersen (7-1) and Chandler Cole (10-3) square off in the all-American clash at heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Dylan Salvador (5-1) of France goes up against Bolaji Oki (7-1) of Belgium at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, August 30.

Dana White’s Contender Series 60 start time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, August 29
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, August 30
Time: 10 am AEST

Dana White’s Contender Series 60 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 60 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates
  • Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio Silva
  • Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel
  • Thomas Petersen def. Chandler Cole by submission (keylock, R2 at 1:08)
  • Bolaji Oki def. Dylan Salvador by TKO (punches, R1 at 2:46)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 60 results, UFC President Dana White names the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

