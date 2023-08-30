Subscribe
Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 media workout

Smith vs Eubank II: 12-round middleweight rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr 2 battle it out in the main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, September 2. The contest features old rivals squaring off in the rematch. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a media workout.

In their first fight at the same venue in January, Liverpool’s former WBO light middleweight champion Smith defeaed two-time WBA interim middleweight titleholder Eubank Jr of Hove, East Sussex via fourth-round TKO.

Boxing fans in the United States can watch the fight live stream on ESPN+. In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 3 live on Kayo.

Also on the card, Adam Azim faces Aram Faniian in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Frazer Clarke meets David Allen in a ten-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Mark Heffron takes on Jack Cullen in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Mikaela Mayer and Silvia Bortot go head to head in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, Florian Marku goes up against Dylan Moran in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Stream Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live on Kayo in Australia

