Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Raul Curiel, Mercito Gesta, Victor Morales & Yokasta Valle preview upcoming bouts

BoxingNewsPhotos
Newswire
Yokasta Valle previews her next fight
Yokasta Valle | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts on September 7 in Indio, CA and on September 16 in Commerce, CA, the fighters hosted a media workout and previewed their upcoming outings.

NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel defends his belt against Courtney Pennington in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7.

Headlining the card on September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16, Mercito Gesta challenges William Zepeda for his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title. Also on the night, Victor Morales defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight strap against Edwin Palomares.

Plus, unified IBF and WBO minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle defends her titles against a to be announced challenger.

Here is what some of the participants had to say:

Raul Curiel

“It’s a dream come true to fight on September 7 as the main event. I am now just a couple of steps away from my goal of becoming a world champion. I am going to close this year with a victory, and then look for a chance for a world title.”

Raul Curiel
Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
Raul Curiel
Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Mercito Gesta

“I knew this fight with William “El Camarón” Zepeda was coming. I wanted this fight because he is an up-and-coming fighter in my weight division. I think this how all boxers should do it; not cherry-pick, but the best fighting the best. My family, my team and my newborn son are my biggest motivation. Watch me on September 16!”

Mercito Gesta
Mercito Gesta | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
Mercito Gesta
Mercito Gesta | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Victor Morales Jr

“I am feeling good to go man. I am working on everything. The last fight against Diego De La Hoya just gave me so much more drive. It gave me the stage to show what I am trying to prove and we just want to keep on excelling at that. I’ve really started to learn the business side of boxing this year, just not the fighter-side of the sport. We’re just excited for this next phase.”

Victor Morales
Victor Morales | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
Victor Morales
Victor Morales | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Yokasta Valle

“I celebrated my birthday training hard. I’m thankful to Oscar and Golden Boy for remembering my birthday! I will defend my titles and I’ll be more than ready to take on the biggest challenges in the sport. The fans will fall in love with me when they watch me inside the ring!”

Yokasta Valle
Yokasta Valle | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy
Yokasta Valle
Yokasta Valle | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Boxing fans can watch both events live stream on DAZN.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.