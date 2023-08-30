Raul Curiel, Mercito Gesta, Victor Morales & Yokasta Valle preview upcoming bouts

Ahead of their respective boxing bouts on September 7 in Indio, CA and on September 16 in Commerce, CA, the fighters hosted a media workout and previewed their upcoming outings.

NABF welterweight titleholder Raul Curiel defends his belt against Courtney Pennington in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, September 7.

Headlining the card on September 16 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16, Mercito Gesta challenges William Zepeda for his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title. Also on the night, Victor Morales defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight strap against Edwin Palomares.

Plus, unified IBF and WBO minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle defends her titles against a to be announced challenger.

Here is what some of the participants had to say:

Raul Curiel

“It’s a dream come true to fight on September 7 as the main event. I am now just a couple of steps away from my goal of becoming a world champion. I am going to close this year with a victory, and then look for a chance for a world title.”

Raul Curiel | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Mercito Gesta

“I knew this fight with William “El Camarón” Zepeda was coming. I wanted this fight because he is an up-and-coming fighter in my weight division. I think this how all boxers should do it; not cherry-pick, but the best fighting the best. My family, my team and my newborn son are my biggest motivation. Watch me on September 16!”

Mercito Gesta | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Victor Morales Jr

“I am feeling good to go man. I am working on everything. The last fight against Diego De La Hoya just gave me so much more drive. It gave me the stage to show what I am trying to prove and we just want to keep on excelling at that. I’ve really started to learn the business side of boxing this year, just not the fighter-side of the sport. We’re just excited for this next phase.”

Victor Morales | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Yokasta Valle

“I celebrated my birthday training hard. I’m thankful to Oscar and Golden Boy for remembering my birthday! I will defend my titles and I’ll be more than ready to take on the biggest challenges in the sport. The fans will fall in love with me when they watch me inside the ring!”

Yokasta Valle | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Boxing fans can watch both events live stream on DAZN.