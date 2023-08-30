UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivak airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 3.
In the five-round main event, former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) of France goes up against No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3) of Moldova. In the co-main event at women’s flyweight, Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France squares off against former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States.
Also on the card, Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1) of France and Thiago Moises (17-6) of Brazil battle it out at lightweight. As well, Bogdan Guskov (14-2) of Uzbekistan takes on Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) of Switzerland at light heavyweight. Plus, Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1) of France and Caolan Loughran (8-0) of Ireland go head to head at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.
UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak from practically anywhere.
UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak fight card
The full UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
- Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
- Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
- William Gomis vs. TBD
- Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran
Preliminary card
- Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
- Taylor Lapilus vs. TBD
- Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
- Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
- Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues