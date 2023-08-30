Subscribe
UFC Paris start time, how to watch, live stream, Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivak airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, September 2.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 3.

In the five-round main event, former two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger and No. 2-ranked contender Ciryl Gane (11-2) of France goes up against No. 7-ranked heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak (16-3) of Moldova. In the co-main event at women’s flyweight, Manon Fiorot (10-1) of France squares off against former two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (11-5) of the United States.

Also on the card, Benoit Saint-Denis (11-1) of France and Thiago Moises (17-6) of Brazil battle it out at lightweight. As well, Bogdan Guskov (14-2) of Uzbekistan takes on Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) of Switzerland at light heavyweight. Plus, Yanis Ghemmouri (12-1) of France and Caolan Loughran (8-0) of Ireland go head to head at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 2. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak from practically anywhere.

UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak fight card

The full UFC Paris: Gane vs Spivak fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
  • Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • William Gomis vs. TBD
  • Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

Preliminary card

  • Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
  • Taylor Lapilus vs. TBD
  • Zarah Fairn Dos Santos vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Ange Loosa vs. Rhys Mckee
  • Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

