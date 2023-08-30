Xander Zayas is back in the ring on Friday, September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he faces Roberto Valenzuela Jr of Mexico. The pair squares off in the co-feature to Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight world title defense against Joet Gonzalez. The event airs live on ESPN.

Puerto Rico’s rising star Zayas goes through the ropes for his first scheduled 10-rounder at junior middleweight.

Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) is Puerto Rico’s latest rising superstar. He signed with Top Rank at 16 and has maintained a flawless record. Zayas had an impressive 2022 in which he scored eight-round decision wins over Quincy LaVallais and Alexis Salazar, along with a fifth-round TKO against Elias Espadas. In June, he fought for the first time during Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend, defeating Ronald Cruz via eight-round unanimous decision at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) is a six-year pro who has given stiff tests to Alexis Rocha, Souleymane Cissokho and Bakhram Murtazaliev. The 24-year-old Mexican is coming off a third-round TKO victory against Daniel Vega in April.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Following a recent training session in Miami, this is what Zayas had to say:

‘I’m more than ready to deliver another great show’

“As always, I am giving everything in my preparation for this important step in my career on September 15 in Corpus Christi, Texas. I feel great and am prepared to put on a show on such an important date for the Mexican fans, and even more so when it is one of my first battles between Puerto Rico and Mexico. I’m ready for the challenge!”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

“I’m excited and focused on getting the job done. It’s been eight weeks of solid work throughout training camp. I know I’m going to be ready for a big fight, as I’ve been sparring alongside the experienced Mexican fighter Juan Macias Montiel, who has faced the big names in the middleweight division. I am sure his style and experience have brought out the best in me, and you will see that on September 15. I will be more than ready to give another great show to the fans in Corpus Christi and everyone watching live on ESPN.”

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

Xander Zayas | Top Rank

In the UK and Australia, Lopez vs Gonzalez airs live on Saturday, September 16.